Steel workers in the Sault used to bad news

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — The threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel imports is being greeted with a mixture of resignation and dread by workers in the heart of steel country in northern Ontario.

David Beauregard has worked as a millwright in Sault Ste. Marie for the past 10 years; he says he and his colleagues at Algoma Steel are worried for their jobs but they also sympathize with their fellow steel workers south of the border.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports but has exempted Canada in what may only be a temporary reprieve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making the rounds this week of regions that would be most impacted by the tariffs, pledging his support for Canadian workers and companies; he's scheduled to visit Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday.