Local PCs rally behind new leader

Local Tory candidates running in this year's provincial election had backed Christine Elliott in their party's leadership race but aren't looking back after Doug Ford's victory last weekend.

"We're going to unite behind him to defeat Kathleen Wynne, period," said Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris. "If you hold any grudges or can't get over these things, this isn't the business to be in."

Harris, who backed Elliott in the past two PC leadership races said making gains in the GTA is critical.

"Our party has failed to crack through the GTA in the last three or four elections," he said. "If anyone suggests that's not the path to victory they're crazy, because it is."

Ford's fiscal restraint as a former Toronto city councillor and his reputation of "standing up for the little guy" will resonate with Ontarians, Harris believes.

Yet according to a Forum Research poll of 923 voters that was conducted Sunday, following the PC leadership announcement, almost half (48 per cent) disapprove of Ford as a leader.

Some see Ford as a divisive figure who's been an outspoken opponent of the Liberal sex ed. curriculum and is willing to reopen the debate around abortion. His late brother Rob Ford was a controversial figurehead as Toronto's former mayor, one whose political career was marred by substance abuse.

Yet Harris says most families experiences challenges from time to time and the Ford family is no different. When it comes to Doug Ford, people know where he stands, Harris said.

Focusing on the issues that matter to Ontarians, namely "an overwhelming desire" to replace Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, will be key to keeping the momentum and ending 15 years of corruption, waste, mismanagement and scandal, he added.

"The Liberals are going to focus on personalities because they don't want to defend their record," Harris said, "and so our goal will be to keep it on the issues that we feel matter most to Ontarians —how our party will restore prosperity back to the province of Ontario by getting hydro rates under control and focus on delivering frontline healthcare instead of building bureaucracies."