Local PCs rally behind new leader

Local Tory candidates running in this year's provincial election had backed Christine Elliott in their party's leadership race but aren't looking back after Doug Ford's victory last weekend.
"We're going to unite behind him to defeat Kathleen Wynne, period," said Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris. "If you hold any grudges or can't get over these things, this isn't the business to be in."
Harris, who backed Elliott in the past two PC leadership races said making gains in the GTA is critical.
"Our party has failed to crack through the GTA in the last three or four elections," he said. "If anyone suggests that's not the path to victory they're crazy, because it is."
Ford's fiscal restraint as a former Toronto city councillor and his reputation of "standing up for the little guy" will resonate with Ontarians, Harris believes.
Yet according to a Forum Research poll of 923 voters that was conducted Sunday, following the PC leadership announcement, almost half (48 per cent) disapprove of Ford as a leader.
Some see Ford as a divisive figure who's been an outspoken opponent of the Liberal sex ed. curriculum and is willing to reopen the debate around abortion. His late brother Rob Ford was a controversial figurehead as Toronto's former mayor, one whose political career was marred by substance abuse.
Yet Harris says most families experiences challenges from time to time and the Ford family is no different. When it comes to Doug Ford, people know where he stands, Harris said.
Focusing on the issues that matter to Ontarians, namely "an overwhelming desire" to replace Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, will be key to keeping the momentum and ending 15 years of corruption, waste, mismanagement and scandal, he added.
"The Liberals are going to focus on personalities because they don't want to defend their record," Harris said, "and so our goal will be to keep it on the issues that we feel matter most to Ontarians —how our party will restore prosperity back to the province of Ontario by getting hydro rates under control and focus on delivering frontline healthcare instead of building bureaucracies."
The province's deficit sits just shy of $9 billion, Harris noted.
"We've got to live within our means and I think Doug Ford's message and the party's message of fiscal restraint is one that will appeal to a lot of people," he said.
During the past few days, Wynne has attempted to draw a clear line between herself as a leader who will make investments, versus Ford who'll make drastic, veiled service cuts.
The good news for the PCs is that according to the same Forum poll taken Sunday, they still stand to win a majority government with 44 per cent of the overall vote.
"I'm excited to stand behind our new leader and future Premier, Doug Ford, with our common goal: defeating the Kathleen Wynne Liberals on June 7," said Amy Fee, PC candidate for Kitchener South - Hespeler.
Mary Henein Thorn will take on incumbent Liberal MPP Daiene Vernile in Kitchener Centre and said Ford will help people left behind by the governing Liberals.
"It used to be that if you worked hard, spent wisely, and saved diligently, you could get ahead," she said. "I have heard from countless Kitchener Centre constituents that's no longer true."
New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath concurs with that sentiment, but says the PCs are in no position to form government.
During a visit to the area last week, Horwath said the PC party is going backwards and is trying to try to drag the province back with them.
"Their party is in chaos right now," she said, pointing to issues with leadership, memberships, controversial nominations and finances.
"Their (former) interim leader for the last few weeks said they have to root out the rot in their own party," Horwath said. "I don't think the party can even govern itself let alone take the reins of this great province."
