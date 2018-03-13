NewsAlert: No appeal in Tina Fontaine case

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Justice says the Crown will not appeal the acquittal of a man who was accused of killing 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
The Crown says in a statement that only errors in law can be appealed, and it has decided there weren't any.
A jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty last month of second-degree murder in Tina's death.
Her body was found in Winnipeg's Red River in August 2014.
The Crown says it has advised Tina's family of the decision.
By The Canadian Press
