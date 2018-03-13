NewsAlert: No appeal in Tina Fontaine case

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Justice says the Crown will not appeal the acquittal of a man who was accused of killing 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

The Crown says in a statement that only errors in law can be appealed, and it has decided there weren't any.

A jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty last month of second-degree murder in Tina's death.

Her body was found in Winnipeg's Red River in August 2014.