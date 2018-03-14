Hawking boosted profile of Canadian institutes

During his second visit to SNOLAB, in 2012, Hawking spoke of the need for physics to be accessible to ordinary people.

"I believe everyone can and should have a broad picture of how the universe operates and our place in it," he said at the time. "This is what I have tried to convey in my books."

Robert Brandenberger, a McGill University professor who did his post-doctoral work under Hawking's supervision in the 1980s, described the famous physicist as optimistic and sociable.

"He was really the father of the (students)," Brandenberger said of his time with Hawking at Cambridge University.

Hawking had lost his voice by that point and was just beginning to use a computer-based communication system, Brandenberger recalled. In spite of those challenges, Hawking made sure he joined his students for afternoon tea each day, eager to hear about their academic and personal lives, Brandenberger said.

"He was always keen on finding out what everyone was doing, both in terms of physics research but also personally," Brandenberger said.

"One afternoon a couple of students were talking about the movie they were planning to see that evening and he interjected and said, 'Can I come with?'" he recalled. "So then in the evening he and his nurse came with."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Hawking on Twitter Wednesday.

"Like so many, I was inspired by his first book to learn more about science, physics and the edges of our universe," Trudeau said. "His life and work taught us to dream big, to think nothing was impossible, and to forever change how we perceive our world."

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, a former astronaut and computer systems engineer, also thanked Hawking for his work.

"Knowledge is a richness that is acquired through a combination of rigour, logic, hard work and an inquisitive mind," Payette said. "One of these wonderful minds has departed this world, but leaves behind a wealth of profound insight."

By Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press