Recovery effort for climbers on hold

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say it's too dangerous to recover the remains of a well-known British Columbia rock climber and his companion who died on a mountain during a recent trek.

Marc-Andre Leclerc, a 24-year-old from Squamish, B.C., and 34-year-old Ryan Johnson of Juneau hadn't been heard from since March 5.

That's when they posted a photo from the top of a previous unclimbed route on the Mendenhall Towers, about 20 kilometres north of Juneau.

The state troopers say a helicopter with rescuers aboard was able reach the north face of the mountain on Tuesday.

There, they saw ropes matching the description of gear Leclerc and Johnson were carrying and that both are presumed dead.

They say recovery efforts aren't feasible right now due to avalanche danger and safety hazards and that next of kin for both men have been notified.

"The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank our search and rescue partners along with businesses and member of the community that donated food and supplies to support the volunteer search personnel."

Marc-Andre Leclerc's father posted a message on his public Facebook page late Tuesday night with news the pair had died.

"Sadly, we have lost two really great climbers and I lost a son I am very proud of," Serge Leclerc wrote. "Thank you for the support during this difficult time. My heart is so broken ... Part of me is gone with him."

The Leclerc family said it is now asking for privacy.