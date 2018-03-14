Regional museum to host climate change roundtable

The Waterloo Region Museum has assembled four of the top environmental researchers and specialists in our region to help ignite the conversation of climate change.
Wild Weather Talks and Roundtable: Our Changing Climate takes place Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.
Those participating in the discussion include:
• Dr. Christine Dow, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on glaciology, particularly in Greenland and Antarctica).
• Dr. Chris Fletcher, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on the science that underpins climate change and climate models).
• David Roewade, Sustainability Specialist, Region of Waterloo (focus on local climate patterns and extreme weather recently, and in the past).
• Dr. Johanna Wandel, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on adapting to climate change in Ontario).
In addition to the roundtable discussion, the Wild Weather exhibit from Science North is also open to attendees for one-half hour prior to the 7 p.m. event start. It will also be open following the event, from 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Adult admission is $11 with discounted rates for seniors and students. A family rate is also available for $25.
Space is limited and participants are urged to reserve their seats early by calling 519-748-1914.
The Waterloo Region Museum has assembled four of the top environmental researchers and specialists in our region to help ignite the conversation of climate change.
Wild Weather Talks and Roundtable: Our Changing Climate takes place Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.
Those participating in the discussion include:
• Dr. Christine Dow, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on glaciology, particularly in Greenland and Antarctica).
• Dr. Chris Fletcher, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on the science that underpins climate change and climate models).
• David Roewade, Sustainability Specialist, Region of Waterloo (focus on local climate patterns and extreme weather recently, and in the past).
• Dr. Johanna Wandel, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on adapting to climate change in Ontario).
In addition to the roundtable discussion, the Wild Weather exhibit from Science North is also open to attendees for one-half hour prior to the 7 p.m. event start. It will also be open following the event, from 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Adult admission is $11 with discounted rates for seniors and students. A family rate is also available for $25.
Space is limited and participants are urged to reserve their seats early by calling 519-748-1914.
The Waterloo Region Museum has assembled four of the top environmental researchers and specialists in our region to help ignite the conversation of climate change.
Wild Weather Talks and Roundtable: Our Changing Climate takes place Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.
Those participating in the discussion include:
• Dr. Christine Dow, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on glaciology, particularly in Greenland and Antarctica).
• Dr. Chris Fletcher, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on the science that underpins climate change and climate models).
• David Roewade, Sustainability Specialist, Region of Waterloo (focus on local climate patterns and extreme weather recently, and in the past).
• Dr. Johanna Wandel, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on adapting to climate change in Ontario).
In addition to the roundtable discussion, the Wild Weather exhibit from Science North is also open to attendees for one-half hour prior to the 7 p.m. event start. It will also be open following the event, from 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Adult admission is $11 with discounted rates for seniors and students. A family rate is also available for $25.
Space is limited and participants are urged to reserve their seats early by calling 519-748-1914.