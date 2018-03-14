Regional museum to host climate change roundtable

The Waterloo Region Museum has assembled four of the top environmental researchers and specialists in our region to help ignite the conversation of climate change.

Wild Weather Talks and Roundtable: Our Changing Climate takes place Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.

Those participating in the discussion include:

• Dr. Christine Dow, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo (focus on glaciology, particularly in Greenland and Antarctica).