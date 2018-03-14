Dylan's Candy Bar opens first Canadian store

TORONTO — Canadians with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as Dylan's Candy Bar has opened its first Canadian location.

The U.S. confectionery chain says it now has a store in Terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

In the coming months, its products will hit the shelves of 81 Hudson's Bay stores and it will open outposts at luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.

The chain's airport location has a chocolate station and sells dozens of varieties of candies, travel gear, accessories and other candy-themed products.