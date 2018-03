Trump promotes tax cuts, campaigns for GOP in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Trying to turn attention back to tax cuts and away from the staffing turmoil in his administration, President Donald Trump promised Wednesday that more relief was on the way.

Speaking at a Boeing factory in St. Louis with two fighter jets as his backdrop, Trump celebrated the impact of the tax cuts he signed into law last year and said he was working with Congress on a second package that would deliver new benefits for companies and the middle class.

"We're now going for a phase two," he said. "It's going to be something very special. Kevin Brady's working on it with me."

It's unclear what Trump was talking about. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details, but Brady, the chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, told Fox Business Network he was indeed working on something with the president and "we think even more can be done."

"We want to make sure that we're encouraging innovation in America. We want to help families save for the long term," Brady said. "Also, while the tax cuts for families were long-term, they're not yet permanent. So we're going to address issues like that."

The Senate's top Democrat said Tuesday he has no interest in tax cleanup bill. "The way this tax bill was done, rushed through partisan in the dark of night, we don't have much of an inclination ... to just help them clean up the mess they made," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "Because they created it. What they did was very, very bad for the country."

Schumer said he'd be open to a broader rewrite of the tax bill. "We welcome the opportunity to have a bipartisan agreement on changing some of the bad parts of that tax bill," he said.

The trip to Missouri came a day after Trump announced he had fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, with questions swirling about who is next to go. It also came as a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania — a district Trump won in a landslide in 2016 — remained too close to call, providing another wakeup call to Republicans about Democratic enthusiasm heading into November's midterm elections.

The trip served as a victory lap of sorts for a president who has struggled to rack up legislative wins. Trump launched his campaign for an overhaul of the nation's tax code at a Springfield, Missouri, manufacturing plant last August, and returned to the state to tout the benefits of the law, which slashed taxes for corporations while providing more modest breaks for middle-class families.

"Six months ago I promised that we would cut taxes to bring Main Street roaring all the way back and we did," Trump said. "We helped Wall Street, we helped Main Street, we helped everybody,"