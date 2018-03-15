Police offer more online reporting options

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has added new options to its online reporting system.

Residents will now be able to go online to report driving complaints that aren't in progress as well as incidents of identity theft and fraud under $25,000.

The police service currently offers the option of online reporting for other non-emergency crimes, such as mischief, theft and damage to property under $5,000, and theft or loss of government-issued, personal identification documents.

Once an online submission is made, a confirmation e-mail will be sent with a temporary reference number attached. You can expect your submission to be reviewed within 72 hours. Once approved by officers, another e-mail will be sent with an occurrence number attached.

Under "Driving Complaints - Not in Progress," residents are encouraged to file reports such as constant neighbourhood traffic-related issues or other matters where the incident is not currently in progress. If a crime is in progress, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1.

"By providing alternative methods of reporting crime, we are better able to enhance our customer service to the community," said Acting Inspector, Alison Bevington. "Online reporting allows residents to report non-emergency incidents when it's convenient for them, any time of the day or night."

It's important to remember that online reports can only be made for crimes that occur in Waterloo Region and where there is no known suspect. It's also important to note that filing a false police report in any way is a criminal offence.

The link to online reporting can be accessed at wrps.on.ca.



