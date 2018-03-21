Getting an inside look at supervised injection

After speaking with a worker who collects information, such as what drugs they are using, they are given a harm reduction kit, which includes sanitary supplies, a tourniquet, and other items.

The users sit in numbered booths, where they can inject themselves in private, while also being monitored for signs of overdose by staff. Mirrors are on the backs of the booths, which allows staff to see the users at all times.

The facility is equipped with naloxone in the event of an overdose.

After injection, staff recommends the user sit in a separate “chill out” room, so they can be monitored further.

“There are two different types of overdoses we see here,” said Hopkins. “There’s the immediate one … and there’s the one that happens afterward.”

Once users are in the chill out room, that’s where peer worker Amy Wright comes in. A former client of Vancouver’s InSite supervised injection program in 2011, the recovering user is a living example of how supervised injection sites can lead to recovery.

“It was just knowing that people cared about me,” said Wright, who is originally from Toronto. “I went to B.C. with the intent of dying there.”

Wright, who finished her social work degree after treatment, started with Toronto Public Health about a year-and-a-half ago and works with The Works clients in the chill out room to talk about treatment programs or other harm reduction measures.

“I think it gives me an advantage because I understand,” said Wright. “I know what they’re going through and how hard it can be.”

Since August, 82 overdoses have occurred in The Works. None of those resulted in deaths.

The Works is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although those hours are not yet set in stone. Staff at public health are waiting for more information about the needs of users before making any decisions about changing hours of operations, but Hopkins adds that many times, users are lined up before the doors open in the morning.

In Waterloo Region, details such as hours of operation and specific sites have not yet been released. In order to start that stage of the planning process, council must agree to move forward with the project after a round of public consultations with community members.

Hopkins said when The Works opened its temporary site in August, there were many misconceptions about what exactly happens and how it would affect the area.

“What I try to tell people is that there are a lot of different harm reduction programs. This one is meeting everyone’s needs,” said Hopkins. “All of these injections happen here and not in the community, and overdoses are happening here rather than in someone’s bathroom.”

While public health doesn’t keep detailed information on demographics of users, Hopkins said clients are generally either homeless or under-housed, meaning that many of the injections would have been done in public if they did not come to the injection site.

“We have a lot of really decent people who are coming here, but are really, really scared,” said Hopkins.