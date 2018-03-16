Aurora chasers discover new type of northern lights

They were members of the aurora chasers group who were involved in MacDonald's Aurorasaurus project, which captures descriptions of northern lights on social media to help researchers better understand them.

After the talk, the two scientists went to a nearby pub with some of the aurora chasers.

"They started showing me their beautiful, beautiful photos of aurora," said Donovan.

One of the photographers suggested he got a picture of the proton arc, a rare type of aurora.

"There is such a thing as proton aurora, but it's always sub-visual so they wouldn't even know to point a camera to take a picture of it," said Donovan. "But I said, 'Why don't you show me what you've got?'

"He showed me this beautiful picture of this thing and I don't know what this thing is — and that's really amazing because I've probably looked at more photos of the aurora that any other living person on the planet right now."

The photographers said they had been seeing it fairly regularly.

Donovan told him they couldn't call it a proton arc, because it didn't fit the physical properties. He suggested it needed a non-scientific name.

"I proposed we call it Steve and it stuck," said Ratzlaff.

It's a reference to the animated movie "Over the Hedge" about animals that encounter a giant hedge in their neighbourhood and get scared because they don't know what it is.

"The squirrel comes up and says, 'Let's call it Steve' ... and they are all OK with it."

Ratzlaff said Steve was just meant to be a temporary name, but scientists have decided to keep it — only it now stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

Scientists will now try to get a spectrum — or band of colours — for Steve by going back to the aurora chasers with a spectrograph they've attached to a digital camera.

"They are going to drive around and they are going to see Steve sometime in the next few months and they are going to get us a spectrum," he said. "When we get the spectrum, we'll see the real science starting."

— By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton

By The Canadian Press