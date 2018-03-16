Province provides boost for local events

Five local festivals and events will share $286,495 in funding from the Celebrate Ontario program in 2018.

The annual grant program, which is investing more than $20 million this year, aims to boost the tourism sector, create jobs and offer people more reasons to discover and explore the province.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Daiene Vernile announced Thursday that the following festivals and events in Waterloo Region are among the 328 festivals and events to receive funding this year:

• THEMUSEUM will receive $90,000 for its Digital Dynamics Festival. This funding will increase the total number of artists and installations, add international artists, and increase the number of offsite art installations to enhance the tourist experience.