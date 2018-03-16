Province provides boost for local events

Five local festivals and events will share $286,495 in funding from the Celebrate Ontario program in 2018.
The annual grant program, which is investing more than $20 million this year, aims to boost the tourism sector, create jobs and offer people more reasons to discover and explore the province.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Daiene Vernile announced Thursday that the following festivals and events in Waterloo Region are among the 328 festivals and events to receive funding this year:
• THEMUSEUM will receive $90,000 for its Digital Dynamics Festival. This funding will increase the total number of artists and installations, add international artists, and increase the number of offsite art installations to enhance the tourist experience.
• Kitchener Blues Community Inc. will receive $20,000 to book a higher percentage of female performers and provide cohesive staging and marketing.
• The Contemporary Art Forum Kitchener and Area will receive $17,250 for their project ARENA.
• Neruda Arts will receive $36,500 for the 2018 Kultrun World Music Festival to add "Heartbeat: Drumming from the Four Corners," dedicating one of the two stages to women performers only, and to draw an estimated 500 tourists and increase overnight visitors by 10 per cent.
• Drayton Entertainment will receive $122,745 for its production of The Little Mermaid. This will add an eighth production to its programming in Waterloo/St. Jacobs this season, which includes the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse and Schoolhouse Theatre. This initiative will increase the number of youth and family tickets sold annually.
