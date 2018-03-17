Horwath to introduce platform in coming weeks

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrat leader says her platform will include improved public services, deprivatizing Hydro One and universal benefits for workers.

Andrea Horwath told supporters at a party event on Saturday that voters can expect to see the full platform in the coming weeks.

Horwath says if it's elected, the NDP would implement universal pharmacare and dental coverage for workers, stop cuts to health care and convert student loans into grants.

She also says she would hold the federal government accountable for the rights of Indigenous people in issues like clean drinking water on reserves.