Last chance to see the pandas at Toronto Zoo

TORONTO — Today is the latest chance to see the giant pandas at the Toronto Zoo before the bears head west to Calgary.

Two of the pandas — Da Mao and Er Shun — arrived at the zoo on loan from China in 2013 as part of a global giant panda conservation breeding program,

Their cubs — Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue — were the first giant pandas to be born in Canada.

The four pandas will live at the Calgary Zoo until 2023 in "Panda Passage," a newly-constructed habitat.