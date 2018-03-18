'Innocent bystander' dies after Toronto shooting

Toronto police say an "innocent bystander" died after being caught in a shooting outside a bowling alley Saturday night that also left its intended target dead.

Det. Rob Choe says 29-year-old Ruma Amar was standing near the doors of the building with her husband and sister at about 10 p.m. when she was shot.

He says investigators believe the shots were intended for Thanh Tien Ngo, 32, who was also hit.

Choe says Ngo was pronounced dead at the scene, while Amar died later in hospital.