Conestoga Mall unveils new stores in former Target

While Sport Chek isn’t new to the mall, it has moved to the new location and has an entrance on the north end of the property. The interior space it previously occupied will be filled by a store to be named later.

While malls have generally been on the decline when it comes to retail sales due to online shopping, Stone says many retailers have found a way to marry the two and create a face-to-face connection with customers.

“The shopper today is very well-informed and they do have options,” said Stone. “They can start their shopping experience at home … but online shopping is not a standalone. We view it — and most of our retailers view it — as an omnichannel approach and a multiplatform opportunity.”

Four more stores, will open by the end of this month. A larger format store, which cannot yet be named, will open in the fall and a “large fashion retailer” will be opening in the existing mall.”

Target announced in January of 2015 that it would close all of its Canadian stores after a liquidation of products. Since then, the north end of the mall has been closed with work going on behind the scenes to get the space ready for retailers.

The closure left an estimated 17,600 employees without jobs across the country.

“The construction process was long because we were taking one space and subdividing it down to 26 spaces and adding common areas, skylights and washrooms,” said Stone. “It was a process.”

Stone said she expects shoppers to be happy with the current and future selection of the mall.

When Conestoga Mall opened in 1978, it was one of the only built-up properties north of Columbia Street along King Street.

The last major redevelopment lasted from 2006 to 2010 and was valued at about $75 million. The project included a 130,000-square foot expansion on the south end of the property, a renovation to the existing building, a new foot court and a pedestrian-friendly facade.

The redevelopment also included traffic improvements to the King Street entrance, including the addition of a roundabout at the mall’s north entrance and exit along King Street.