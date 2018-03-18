Mental health report results in $1.2 million in additional funding at UW

A report on mental health has resulted in a boost in funding, as well as many other initiatives to improve the situation at the University of Waterloo.

Officially released March 12, the report concludes more funding is needed for counsellors at the school and as a result, $1.2 million has been earmarked for that purpose.

"For the better part of the year, students have pretty good access to services," said University of Waterloo spokesperson Matthew Grant. "At peak times, there is a bit of a strain and with the help of the people who were working with the committee, there was a need identified, so we acted upon it."

The President's Advisory Committee on Student Mental Health, which was struck about a year ago, compiled feedback from faculty, staff, students and outside resources to find deficiencies and also make suggestions on how they can be remedied.

The report is especially timely, as many University of Waterloo students have expressed frustration with lack of resources in the wake of a student suicide in the early morning hours of March 5.

Students gathered on March 7 and staged a walkout to talk about the issue and express their individual concerns.

"The thing that I'm taking away from this is the need to continue to talk about it and the need to ensure that people are able to recognize perhaps when people are struggling and identify a way to assist them in seeking the supports they need," said Grant. "There's still a stigma attached to mental health issues and one of the things the university has been quite clear on is the need to continue to bring down that stigma so that people feel comfortable coming forward."

In total, the report outlines 36 recommendations that will be implemented in the near future. Those recommendations include changes to campus policies and practices, creating an inclusive and supportive campus culture, mental health awareness, prevention and early intervention, as well as more broad recommendations.

During the student protest, many complained of a lack of resources for those going through trauma because of sexual violence. Recommendation No. 18 in the report states that "the sexual violence response co-ordinator should provide training related to sexual violence to other health care workers on campus."

The recommendations also focus on communication and letting students know what resources are available and the appropriate channels from which to obtain them.