Funding boost will expand Laurier's Jumpstart program

A gift of $300,000 will help to expand a Jumpstart program at Wilfrid Laurier University.

The donation from Manulife, officially announced on Thursday, will expand the university's Jumpstart to Higher Education program, an initiative that travels to different schools in underprivileged areas to educate them about post-secondary education, and the path they would have to take to pursue college or university.

The presentations, put on by Laurier staff members, target students in grades 7 and 8, before they pick their academic streams in high school.

Jumpstart to Higher Education was conceived by Gail Forsyth, the director of teaching, learning and retention at Laurier, as well as a former principal, Jan McPhedran McLeod.

"They go through a very designed program to talk to students in Grade 7 to talk about their skills, desires and what their aspirations are," said Forsyth. "That way they can dream a little bit and talk about possibilities and how it relates to potential careers which they may never have even thought about."

The expansion piece is further programming in Waterloo Region, as well as the addition of presentations in Brantford, the location of a second Laurier campus.