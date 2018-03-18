Talks to end strike at York U resume Tuesday

TORONTO — The union representing striking contract faculty and teaching assistants at York University says bargaining will resume on Tuesday with a mediator in an effort to end a walkout that began March 5.

CUPE Local 3903 says it is "pleased to see the employer returning to the bargaining table" after two counter-offers it says it presented on Feb. 28 and March 5 were ignored by university negotiators.

In its statement, the school says "there continues to no evidence of movement by CUPE 3903" on its 41 contract demands.

The university says the demands covering wages, benefits and other areas "significantly exceed sector norms" and are "inconsistent with York’s commitment to academic excellence and student success."