Possible E. coli prompts ground beef recall

OTTAWA — A brand of lean ground beef is being recalled because of possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Good Boucher brand beef was sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., but may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The agency says the recall includes 285-gram packages with a best-before date of March 21 and 510-gram packages with best-before dates of March 19 and March 21.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its test results and that no illnesses have been reported from eating the recalled beef.