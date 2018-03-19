OTTAWA — Canada's official Opposition wants a full parliamentary debate on the Liberal government's decision to send a helicopter contingent to support the United Nations peace force in Mali.

The call from the Conservatives came Monday after Canada's defence and foreign affairs ministers confirmed the Liberal government's 12-month commitment to the west African country.

It includes two Chinook helicopters to provide medical evacuations and logistical support and four smaller, armed Griffons to act as armed escorts for the larger transports.

"Mali is a war zone. This is a combat mission," said Conservative defence critic James Bezan, who expressed concern about the potential for Canadian casualties, noting the deaths to date of more than 160 UN peacekeepers in Mali.

Bezan said the Tories are prepared to debate the government this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons the government has contacted the Opposition "to find a way to move forward" on a debate that could take place in the coming weeks.

Bezan and fellow Tory MP Erin O'Toole, the party's foreign affairs critic, suggested the Liberals are using the peacekeeping announcement as a way to divert public attention from the negative publicity surrounding recent overseas trips by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, most recently to India.

O'Toole said Monday's announcement is all about Trudeau trying to curry favour with the UN, where Canada is seeking a temporary two-year seat on the powerful Security Council.

"What are the rules of engagement? Who decides when that Griffon or that Chinook is deployed?" asked O'Toole. "This seems to be a patchwork to meet Justin Trudeau's peacekeeping commitment. Mali is not a peacekeeping mission."

The so-called aviation task force will include support personnel, although a final number has yet to be worked out.