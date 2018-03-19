Resource sectors hurt Toronto market

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, hurt by weakness in the energy and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 111.65 points to 15,599.68, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 241.54 points to 24,704.97. The S&P 500 index was down 29.21 points to 2,722.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 120.68 points to 7,361.31.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.36 cents US, down from an average price of 76.41 cents US on Friday.