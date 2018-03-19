Region launches ION buses in Cambridge

The Ainslie Street bus terminal was busier than usual Monday morning, packed with politicians, transit officials and onlookers for the official launch of ION bus service for Cambridge.

The new service rolling out this spring will see nine upscale buses whisking riders from the Ainslie Street station to Kitchener’s Fairview Park mall to catch the new light rail transit service across K-W.

“The new ION buses will provide Cambridge residents with a high-tech, environmentally-friendly transportation option,” regional chair Ken Seiling told the crowd gathered for the launch.

The new buses cost $600,000 each, and feature high-back seats, on board Wi-Fi and USB ports. Chair Seiling said the ION buses are expected to cover the 17 kilometre distance between downtown Galt and Fairview in less than 45 minutes.

Mayor Doug Craig said he was “very happy” to see the launch of the new service, which will offer the region’s 950,000 transit riders a “quicker and safer way to get to work and home.”

Craig said the launch of the new service also reflects on the good working relationship there is in Waterloo Region between all levels of government.

Cambridge MP Bryan May told those gathered that the federal government has committed $265 million to rapid transit in Waterloo Region.

“The government of Canada has been working closely with our provincial, territorial, Indigenous and municipal partners to deliver on our commitment to make historical investments in infrastructure — investment that will create economic growth, jobs and opportunities for Canadians,” May said.

Ontario Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry said the province has pumped $325 million into local rapid transit stating: “it’s just not an investment in transporting people, but in economic prosperity.”

The investment in developing the new rapid transit system is the largest in the region’s history and a "much-needed transit connection,” she said.