Nordstrom Rack to open first Canadian store

TORONTO — American department store Nordstrom is opening the first Canadian location of its discount Rack chain on Thursday.

The 35,000-square-foot store will be situated north of Toronto at Vaughan Mills mall.

It is promising savings of up to 70 per cent on products from 38 of the 50 brands already sold in its Canadian department stores.

Among the brands the Seattle-based retailer says shoppers can expect to find on its Vaughan shelves are Nike, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch and Sam Edelman.