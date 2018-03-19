Ezra Avenue St. Patrick's Day party sees record number of charges laid

Restrictions on the St. Patrick’s Day gathering on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo didn’t appear to have much effect on the partiers, as a record 619 charges were laid, the Waterloo Regional Police Service say.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service estimated 22,400 people as the peak attendance for the day, which is based on the busiest time of day, and doesn’t reflect the total population of the entire day.

“Our officers responded to several very dangerous and unsafe incidents throughout the day and into the evening,” said police Chief Bryan Larkin, via a WRPS press release. “Over the next several months we will be meeting with our community partners to discuss how we move forward in terms of shutting down this unsanctioned, unlawful, and unsafe gathering. We have said from day one that we want attendees to have a good time, but we want them to have a safe time.

“This is a major public safety concern.”

Of the 619 charges laid, 435 were due to liquor-related charges, 18 violated the Criminal Code and 45 were bylaw offences. There were also trespassing and violations of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In 2017, only 197 charges were laid at the annual street party.

Another vehicle from out of the region, another charge of open liquor. #spd2018 pic.twitter.com/1zJrpyxfbN — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 17, 2018

Cherri Greeno, media relations co-ordinator for the WRPS said some examples of the charges laid were causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, impaired driving and assault of a police officer.

In terms of liquor-related charges, many cars also had open liquor while there were also drivers operating a vehicle without valid insurance, as well as some charged with various underage-drinking offences. WRPS also stopped some drivers entering the region from out of town for stunt driving. These drivers had their vehicle and licenses automatically taken away.