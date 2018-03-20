City rolling out age-friendly action plan

“It may be in an arena, it may be in a pool, it may be in a park, but over time we’ll see an enrichment of programs and greater diversity of program locations so they’re closer to where the older adult resides.”

Pearce said the city sees neighbourhoods and community centres as playing a key role in keeping people in their homes.

Moving out of a home is a difficult decision for most people, because it’s not only leaving their house, it’s also leaving many of the personal connections they’ve built, Dirks said. “You want to make sure people stay supported.”

Many seniors will tend to struggle with affordability in coming years, Dirks expects.

“For older adults, particularly as people age and move on from jobs where there are no pensions, they’re going to be hard pressed in terms of meeting just basic needs, aside from participating in community activities,” he said.

The city offers Leisure Access — a fee assistance program designed to make recreational activities accessible to everyone — though it tend to be younger families that use it.

“Can it be streamlined in terms of supporting older adults to participate in the programs?” Pearce suspects it can.

Enhanced and expanded programming for seniors to be rolled out in the months and years ahead will likely stem from an age-friendly lens that’s being embedded in all branches of municipality, she said.

“The jumping off point is an action plan for older adults, but we believe if you take an age-friendly focus, it benefits everyone in the community — all ages,” Dirks said.

This year the city will be looking to increase and enhance various public seating areas, which doesn’t just benefit old people, he said.

“If you think about moving around in the community, you think about mobility issues — there are parents with kids in strollers, there are people with disabilities,” Dirks noted. “The more you involve the older adult and include them in planning, the community benefits as a whole.”

MACKS is also working with the region’s Grand River Transit that’s offering information sessions for community groups, including seniors.

One of greatest blows to a person’s independence is giving a car up, Dirks said.

“We’re not saying to people it’s better to use the bus or light rail transit. People will move to that when they’re ready and in some cases when they’re forced to.

“I think our perspective and I would say it’s shared by the region, GRT and Ion, is making sure that the older adult who hasn’t ridden a bus for ages gets the support to see how they use the bus and how fares are managed."

Dirks said GRT will do one-on-one sessions with people, even ride the bus with them and talk about trip planning.

“So we want to make use the older adult has got that information and that they’re as comfortable as possible in making the transition to use the public transit system, if and when they choose to.”

Dirks said the MACKS is also keeping tabs on the sidewalk snow clearing debate and consulting with community groups to form a response for council once the province announces new minimum maintenance standards later this year.

A subcommittee is busy organizing the second annual Living Well Expo on Saturday, May 26 at city hall. Last year the forum featuring local service and support organizations attracted 400 older adults and family members.



