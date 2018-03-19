Liberals poised to tighten gun controls

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is planning to introduce long-promised legislation as early as Tuesday to strengthen controls on the sale, licensing and tracing of guns.

The Liberals are bracing for political pushback from the Conservatives, as the bill would repeal some measures passed by the previous government.

The bill is expected to fulfil Liberal election platform promises to enhance background checks for anyone buying a handgun or other restricted firearm, as well as require purchasers to present a valid licence.

The Liberals also pledged to require vendors to keep records of all firearms inventory and sales to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other firearms-related crimes.