Liberals committed to affordability: Vernile

Kitchener Centre Liberal MPP Daiene Vernile said the provincial government remains “committed to making life more affordable” for families following Monday’s throne speech that highlighted new spending ahead of next week’s budget and a general election in June.

The government’s priorities, outlined in a speech entitled “A Time for Care and Opportunity,” include a commitment to expand the OHIP+ plan for prescription drugs beyond children and youth and to provide better dental and home care for all Ontarians.

“I hear from people every day who put caring first — whether it’s at home, caring for their families, or at work, caring for patients, students or society’s most vulnerable people,” Wynne stated. “The people of Ontario are our greatest strength, and our government doesn’t accept that anyone should be left to fend for themselves, particularly in this turbulent, changing economy.

“We’re taking bold steps to ensure the best care for our children, our seniors and our friends and family members. Our plan will relieve pressure on families by making it easier for people to care for themselves and for each other.”

Opposition party members criticized Wynne for making billions of dollars in new spending commitments in areas long neglected by successive Liberal governments.

“The Liberals are trying to buy votes from a few of us, instead of trying to fix our province for all of us,” said new Tory leader Doug Ford, who has promised to slash government spending by four per cent.

Wynne insists the Liberals offer a stark difference from Ford’s vision.

“We care for our families, our neighbours and our province. We see the big picture,” the speech from the throne said.

“By investing in vital services such as mental health, home care, health care and child care, we are giving Ontarians the resources that they need to get ahead in life,” Vernile noted in a press release that followed the speech. “We remain committed to making life more affordable for families across the province, and will continue to provide necessary supports and opportunities to allow people to realize their full potential.”

Though the government’s budget is expected to include a deficit of up to $8 billion, priorities include a further minimum wage increase, “historic” and “record-breaking” investments in infrastructure, mental health and addictions services, providing more college and university students with free tuition, making investments to train more apprentices for the workforce, and reducing wait times for health care by “significantly increasing” hospital operating budgets.