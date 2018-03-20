Busing needed in new south subdivisions, council lobbies

Kitchener council passed a motion Monday calling on the region to look at extending Grand River Transit bus service to not only new subdivisions in south Kitchener, but specifically those in southeast Kitchener and southwest Kitchener.

The detailed motion was a result of Coun. Yvonne Fernandes not wanting new connections for the Doon South/Conestoga College in her Ward 4 to be left out of a motion introduced by Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock.

Fernandes tabled an amendment that was supported by her colleagues, to include southeast Kitchener specifically.

“Which is ridiculous, because now we’re going to go forward to the region and look like an idiot because we put southeast and southwest Kitchener,” said Galloway-Sealock, who further added southwest Kitchener to the motion she’d felt was all encompassing to begin with.

Other councillors said they too have underserviced areas in their wards.

Coun. Scott Davey said some residents living in the north portion of his Ward 1 are a 20-minute walk from the nearest transit stop. Coun. John Gazzola said Trinity Village retirement community has been trying to get enhanced bus service for a number of years — something that’s greatly needed for both residents and visitors.

“I want to jump on the bandwagon here,” he said.

The region unveiled nine new ION high tech buses earlier in the day, replete with on-board Wi-Fi and USB ports that will connect downtown Galt and Fairview Mall, but Coun. Paul Singh said people expect to see public transit improvements all over the city, not just along the “LRT spine.”

Galloway-Sealock said she intended the motion to be directed specifically at growing new subdivisions of south Kitchener and that other council representatives were welcome to bring forward similar motions in the future for their respective areas.

“I’m hoping we can focus this one on south Kitchener and leave the rest for the mayor to advocate for,” she said.