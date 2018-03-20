Staffers split on harassment bill: survey

"The legislative changes will do nothing to change the culture on Parliament Hill," said one. "Namely, a predominantly male workplace where alcohol is easy to access, and their spouses are often on the other side of the country."

Several noted that the majority of those in positions of authority are men.

"Gender parity is the only way to ensure situations cannot be swept under the rug, 'explained' away, or 'taken the wrong way,'" one respondent wrote.

Others mentioned a grey area, where things could end up crossing the line.

"I think that as long as it is okay for MPs to have even consensual relationships with their employees, the problems will persist."

Some also expressed concerns about the politics meddling with the process, or that it could give rise to superfluous complaints.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, who introduced Bill C-65 last fall, said she agrees that legislation cannot fix everything — but it can help make way for change.

"This really is a cultural shift that has to happen," Hajdu said in an interview Monday.

"(The legislation) gives employers and employees tools and a process and some clarity, but it doesn't cure a culture of patriarchy and harassment," she said. "It really is a foundational piece to have a framework, but the cultural change comes from everybody saying, 'No more. This stops today.'"

Once passed, the legislation would also give staffers access to a neutral third party to examine their complaints and allow anyone unhappy with how their dispute is being handled to complain to the federal labour minister.

Many respondents called it a step in the right direction.

Some suggested greater protections and awareness would embolden more staffers to come forward, while a few noted the fear of consequences could be as important as the consequences themselves.

"I think the attention brought to this issue and the fear that there (are) more repercussions now ... is making all people on the Hill ask themselves if their behaviour can end their political careers," one respondent wrote. "I love it!"

New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson, the critic for women's equality, said parliamentarians need to make sure the system allows complainants to feel they are being heard and treated well — and that it also ends the harassment.

"We won't know until we have these new rules in place," she said.

Conservative MP Rachael Harder, the critic for status of women, said she would like to see any complaints involving the House of Commons referred to the deputy minister, rather than the labour minister, to ensure complete political independence.

Several respondents to the survey raised that as a concern as well.

Hajdu said she is willing to consider any amendments that would strengthen the bill.

"The last thing I would want is for any kind of perception that there would be political interference."

Training

The survey also asked political staffers what information they had received about workplace harassment policies, reporting procedures and their rights and responsibilities as an employee when they first began the job.

Half of the respondents said no one raised the issue with them, nor did they seek details out on their own.

Only about 10 per cent of the respondents said their employer or the administration proactively provided formal training on how to prevent and address workplace harassment.

The House of Commons, which adopted a policy on preventing and addressing harassment in 2014, has recently ramped up its training efforts.

MPs must now complete mandatory, in-person training sessions; 44 had done so as of Monday. A similar training course for staffers will be offered this fall.

The Senate, meanwhile, is reviewing its own 2009 harassment policy. A reminder of the policy was recently emailed to everyone involved.

Additional details

The Canadian Press emailed the online survey, which was available from Feb. 20 to March 12, to staffers currently working in the parliamentary offices of MPs and senators, as well as to key ministerial aides. The emails were sent to roughly 1,500 people, although it is difficult to determine precisely how many received the message.

They were also encouraged to share the survey with colleagues also currently in those roles.

