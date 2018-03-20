Wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent in January

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent to $63.3 billion in January, helped by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

The agency says sales were up in four of seven subsectors, accounting for 66 per cent of total wholesale sales.

Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 3.1 per cent to $12.3 billion in January, following a 1.8 per decline in December.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector climbed 1.6 per cent to $13.1 billion.