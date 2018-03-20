Energy sector helps boost Toronto market

TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector, boosted by rising oil prices, helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.99 points to 15,628.38, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.39 points to 24,762.30. The S&P 500 index was up 7.13 points to 2,720.05 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.35 points to 7,368.59.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.40 cents US, down from an average price of 76.46 cents US on Monday.