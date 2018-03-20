Marijuana sales boost N.S. budget surplus

Meanwhile, there is $2.9 million more to be spent on mental health services, targeted at areas of the province "without quick access to out-patient clinics."

Advocacy groups have called for a major infusion of resources to the mental health system, saying the suicides of people with mental illnesses are directly linked to lack of quick access in crisis situations.

Education funding receives an overall increase of about $80 million over the previous budget.

That includes $15 million for inclusive education programs for children with special needs, and adds another $10 million to implement recommendations from the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions.

"Improving this system will help students and ensure that teachers can focus on teaching," said Casey during her speech.

Casey is also promising to release a plan for new school projects by June 1, based on a list created by school boards that are about to dissolved under new legislation.

The education measures have been promised by the Liberals as part of the benefits of restraints on wage and benefits for 9,600 unionized teachers.

As a human rights case launched by two people with intellectual disabilities continues, the Liberals have produced a pledge for $16.2 to help people move out of institutions, and $2.1 million to create eight small options homes, which could provide housing in the community for those people with some of the most complex needs.

Joey Delaney and Beth MacLean have recently argued before a human rights inquiry that the province has violated their rights by not providing them supported care in the community.

The province also unveiled its capital budget, large portions of which have already been announced, including $60 million for a total of $285 million for spending on highways, bridges and roads. The gravel road improvement program has been increased by $10 million to $20 million.

The budget projects a $15.1-billion debt, about $15,851 per resident of the province. However, that represents a steady decline in the debt relative to gross domestic product.

That's down two percentage points from last year to 36 per cent of GDP, causing Casey to comment, "We are a stronger province and we are in a positive financial position."

