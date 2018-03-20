Inquiry launched into case of outspoken prof

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of University Teachers is launching an inquiry into the case of an outspoken East Coast professor under investigation following complaints over his polarizing views.

The association says it has appointed a committee to review how Nova Scotia's Acadia University is handling grievances against Rick Mehta to determine whether his academic freedom has been breached or threatened, and make any appropriate recommendations.

David Robinson, executive director of the association, says Mehta's case raises important questions about the scope of academic freedom in teaching and the exercise of extramural speech by professors.

He says these issues are of "broad significance" to all academics in Canada.