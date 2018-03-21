Police ID suspect in attack on autistic man

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Mississauga, Ont., have identified one of the three suspects in the recent assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in the city west of Toronto.

A video of the attack released by police on March 13 shows the man sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three young men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

Peel Region police say "overwhelming tips from the community" led them to identify one of the suspects as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of no fixed address. His last known address is in Surrey, British Columbia.