Off-load delays continue to stall paramedics

The 52,771 vehicle responses by the region’s paramedic service in 2017 represents the highest yearly total to date but off-load delays more than doubled compared to 2016 resulting in 192.5 ambulance days lost.
“There’s issues within the hospitals,” Stephen Van Valkenburg, director/chief of paramedic services told the Post Tuesday, after the annual performance report was presented to the region’s community services committee.
“There’s a flow-through issue, a capacity issue within the hospitals where if they can’t get the people out of the emergency departments up on to the floor or discharged to home, it simply becomes log-jammed in the ER,” Van Valkenburg said, “and that’s where we see these off-load delays rising.”
Regional council passed a motion last November, calling on the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care to “ ... immediately increase funding to the dedicated off-load nurse program, to a level proportionate with the degree of off-load delay in our local emergency departments.”
“Funding has not kept pace with the issue, that’s for sure,” Van Valkenburg said.
“Because we’re only given limited amounts of money, we’re trying to find what’s best to match when the patients are coming in, with the staffing that’s there,” he said.
That, for example, means backing off staffing in summer and increasing it in wintertime given the higher number of walk-ins during flu season.
But when the beds are full, Van Valkenburg said paramedics are too often forced to wait in the hall with patients. He continues to work with local hospitals to shift off-load nursing hours to periods of greater demand from periods of reduced demand.
In 2017 most off-load delay occurred in January (15.6 per cent), or Monday to Friday (78.4 per cent), or during afternoons between noon and 6 p.m. (45.2 per cent).
According to the performance report, the addition of three 12-hour ambulances in July 2017 helped to offset the continued growth in call volumes and the impact of off-load delays.
Unit utilization improved from 41.3 per cent in the first half of the year to 37.3 per cent in the second half of 2017, but VanValkenburg would like to see that number down around 35 per cent.
Last year’s call volume also represents the largest year-over-year growth (4,194 or 8.6 per cent additional vehicles responses compared to 2016) in the service’s history and Van Valkenburg said that number will only continue to rise, along with a growing and aging population.
“Population is growing, but our call volume is actually outpacing population growth, so it’s more about the aging,” he said.
The addition of two ambulance units in February weren’t captured in the performance report for 2017 and is expected to help address increasing call volumes and improve unit utilization.
Peak staffing for the region’s paramedic service is currently 23 ambulances and three emergency response units.
“There may be an additional ask this year from council, but we haven’t got to that point in the process,” VanValkenburg said.
