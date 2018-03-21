Off-load delays continue to stall paramedics

The 52,771 vehicle responses by the region’s paramedic service in 2017 represents the highest yearly total to date but off-load delays more than doubled compared to 2016 resulting in 192.5 ambulance days lost.

“There’s issues within the hospitals,” Stephen Van Valkenburg, director/chief of paramedic services told the Post Tuesday, after the annual performance report was presented to the region’s community services committee.

“There’s a flow-through issue, a capacity issue within the hospitals where if they can’t get the people out of the emergency departments up on to the floor or discharged to home, it simply becomes log-jammed in the ER,” Van Valkenburg said, “and that’s where we see these off-load delays rising.”

Regional council passed a motion last November, calling on the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care to “ ... immediately increase funding to the dedicated off-load nurse program, to a level proportionate with the degree of off-load delay in our local emergency departments.”

“Because we’re only given limited amounts of money, we’re trying to find what’s best to match when the patients are coming in, with the staffing that’s there."

“Funding has not kept pace with the issue, that’s for sure,” Van Valkenburg said.

That, for example, means backing off staffing in summer and increasing it in wintertime given the higher number of walk-ins during flu season.

But when the beds are full, Van Valkenburg said paramedics are too often forced to wait in the hall with patients. He continues to work with local hospitals to shift off-load nursing hours to periods of greater demand from periods of reduced demand.

In 2017 most off-load delay occurred in January (15.6 per cent), or Monday to Friday (78.4 per cent), or during afternoons between noon and 6 p.m. (45.2 per cent).

According to the performance report, the addition of three 12-hour ambulances in July 2017 helped to offset the continued growth in call volumes and the impact of off-load delays.