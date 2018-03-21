Fife acclaimed as NDP candidate for Waterloo

Catherine Fife was acclaimed as the NDP candidate in the new riding of Waterloo at a nomination meeting at Know Presbyterian Church Tuesday evening.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the people of Waterloo for almost six years and I’m ready to keep fighting for them at Queen’s Park,” Fife said in a press release.

Fife has served as MPP for Kitchener-Waterloo since winning a by-election in 2012. Riding boundaries in the area have been redrawn for the coming election, leading to the creation of the new Waterloo riding.

“Ontarians are ready for change,” Fife says. “Change for families who can’t afford child care. Change for the thousands of Ontarians who can’t afford the medications they need, and can’t find affordable, safe housing. I know that in June, Ontario can choose change for the better with Andrea Horwath at the helm of an NDP government.