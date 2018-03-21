Limiting utility work to help Toronto traffic

Toronto is implementing restrictions on utility work in an effort to improve traffic flow in the downtown core.
Mayor John Tory says non-emergency work won't be allowed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in a four-square-kilometre area of downtown.
Work can be done in parking lanes between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Tory says outside of the designated area and parking lanes, workers can only do maintenance in the "off-peak direction" only as determined by city staff.
He says the policy also applies to all subcontractors working on behalf of utility companies.
By The Canadian Press
