Threat to U.S. school traced to teen in Canada

U.S. authorities say a 14-year-old girl in Canada has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school in New Hampshire.

Police in Hanover, N.H., say the threat on Instagram was made toward Hanover High School and mentioned a shooting.

They say the threat was traced to a residence in Canada, but don't give any more specific information.

Investigators say they partnered with Canadian law enforcement and conducted a search warrant, seizing electronic devices.