Fraud scheme cost woman, 76, over $6,000

BRANTFORD, Ont. — An Ontario police force is warning the public about a fraud scheme that left a 76-year-old woman thousands of dollars out of pocket this week.

Police in Brantford, Ont., say the victim got a call from someone claiming to be an investigator with the RCMP.

They say the fraudster told the woman her bank accounts and credit cards had been hacked by someone using her last name.

Police say the woman was persuaded she would be helping with the investigation if she provided her financial passwords, gave the caller remote access to her computer, and purchased $6,100 in iTunes and other gift cards.