Region gets $3.27 million to end chronic homelessness

"Right now, access to support and rent assistance for this population is first come, first served,” said Schlichter. “This funding will ensure we reach those with the greatest need.”

There will be one central waiting list for housing support (right now there are several) managed by a lead agency.

Lutherwood was recently selected as the lead through a public procurement process. The Working Centre also received a portion of the grant to provide 24/7 support to tenants living in new region-funded supportive housing in Kitchener.

The new approach will see people who have not had housing for at least six months in the past year more easily get through the steps needed to access housing and support, a report to the city’s community services committee outlines.

“Two new teams of workers will help along the way. The first team will help people find the right housing and support for themselves. The second team is trained to offer service for youth, single adults, families, and First Nations/Métis/Inuit Peoples to help them recover from homelessness and connect to services they need to stay housed. Tenants in the private market who are helped by these teams will access new subsidies to help them afford their rent.”

Schlichter said the region’s housing services currently get funded from a variety of sources, some of which goes into emergency shelters that don’t get at the root of chronic homelessness.

“I don’t think that we’ve realized as a community what can be done,” she said.

“We’ve always just sort of said, ‘Well, just build more emergency shelters,’ but we’ve said ‘No, there is a solution now and we’re really going to house people now. We’re going to focus our resources on the housing side of things rather than building more shelters.’ ”

Not everyone who applied was able to get access to the provincial funding. Waterloo Region is one of a few communities across Canada trying to end chronic homelessness first, which was reflected in its funding application, Schlichter said.

Schlichter believes such programs can help reduce the amount of money being spent on the health care and the correctional system.

“If we don’t do something we end up spending more money on dealing with those kind of issues,” she said.