Region gets $3.27 million to end chronic homelessness

The region aims to put an end to chronic homeless with an expanded housing-first program.
The municipality recently announced that it received $3.27 million over the next three years as part of the province’s Home For Good funding that aims to help up to 6,000 Ontarians “find and keep” a home.
Deb Schlichter, the region’s director of housing services, said chronic homelessness has eaten up a lion’s share of resources in the past.
“It’s that 80/20 rule — or 20 per cent of the people using 80 per cent of the resources,” she said.
“This is a group we weren’t very successful with — we couldn’t house them. We expected them to be pretty stabilized before we would even allow them into housing.”
But research has shown a housing-first model with the right supports, such as rent assistance, works much better.
“So the people we didn’t believe we could house, we now realize that we were using the wrong model basically,” Schlichter said.
Last December, regional council approved the Prioritized Access to Housing Support (PATHS) Framework that outlines how access to housing support is co-ordinated for people experiencing homelessness who have a greater depth of needs. The framework calls for a new regionwide, team-based approach to support the co-ordinated access process.
The new funding will help triage people experiencing chronic homelessness so that they get help faster, a press release says.
“These people tend to be more vulnerable. They often have disabling conditions such as chronic illness or substance use problems, and need support to stay housed.”
"Right now, access to support and rent assistance for this population is first come, first served,” said Schlichter. “This funding will ensure we reach those with the greatest need.”
There will be one central waiting list for housing support (right now there are several) managed by a lead agency.
Lutherwood was recently selected as the lead through a public procurement process. The Working Centre also received a portion of the grant to provide 24/7 support to tenants living in new region-funded supportive housing in Kitchener.
The new approach will see people who have not had housing for at least six months in the past year more easily get through the steps needed to access housing and support, a report to the city’s community services committee outlines.
“Two new teams of workers will help along the way. The first team will help people find the right housing and support for themselves. The second team is trained to offer service for youth, single adults, families, and First Nations/Métis/Inuit Peoples to help them recover from homelessness and connect to services they need to stay housed. Tenants in the private market who are helped by these teams will access new subsidies to help them afford their rent.”
Schlichter said the region’s housing services currently get funded from a variety of sources, some of which goes into emergency shelters that don’t get at the root of chronic homelessness.
“I don’t think that we’ve realized as a community what can be done,” she said.
“We’ve always just sort of said, ‘Well, just build more emergency shelters,’ but we’ve said ‘No, there is a solution now and we’re really going to house people now. We’re going to focus our resources on the housing side of things rather than building more shelters.’ ”
Not everyone who applied was able to get access to the provincial funding. Waterloo Region is one of a few communities across Canada trying to end chronic homelessness first, which was reflected in its funding application, Schlichter said.
Schlichter believes such programs can help reduce the amount of money being spent on the health care and the correctional system.
“If we don’t do something we end up spending more money on dealing with those kind of issues,” she said.
