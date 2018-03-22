Tilray, Pharmasave sign cannabis supply deal

TORONTO — Licensed marijuana producer Tilray Canada has signed a letter of intent to supply medical cannabis to Pharmasave, a co-operative of more than 650 independently owned pharmacies across Canada.

The agreement is subject to changes to Canadian regulations that would allow pharmacies to distribute medical cannabis.

Other licensed producers and pharmacies have already signed similar agreements.

Shoppers Drug Mart has signed supply deals with Tilray, MedReleaf, Aphria and Aurora Cannabis, subject to Health Canada's approval of the pharmacy chain's application to dispense medical marijuana.