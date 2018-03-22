BlackBerry builds new bridge to Microsoft

He said BlackBerry's customers have long wanted to have that level of security while using Microsoft's software as it normally operates without the user knowing how secure it is.

"For them, they think they're using the regular Microsoft app. For the IT manager, they know behind the curtain what's actually happening.''

BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge, the software that creates a connection to the Microsoft application environment, is undergoing final customer trials and will be sold on a per-user subscription basis when it's launched commercially. Final prices were not disclosed.

BlackBerry is not the company it was a few years ago when it was still the market leader in smartphones, before it was pushed aside by Apple's iPhone and various devices using the Android operating system.

Now the company gets about 75 per cent of its revenue from enterprise software, which is used by businesses, government departments, police, fire and other first responders and other organizations.

Wilson said BlackBerry's marketing strategy has also evolved, because it's trying to reach decision-makers in about 40,000 businesses rather than billions of consumers.

"It will be better to use different tactics to go after the set of enterprises that we want to go after,'' Wilson said.

For example, BlackBerry will be holding a series of events in 10 cities, beginning with San Francisco on May 3 and ending with Amsterdam in June.

Ottawa is the second stop on the tour, on May 8, to address a largely government-oriented based. The only other Canadian stop is Toronto on May 10, where BlackBerry will address a broader client base.

While BlackBerry is just a fraction of the size of Microsoft, it retains a reputation for being a market leader in enterprise security — a feature of the BlackBerry phones that contributed to their success.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said BlackBerry is trying to reach 40,000 business people.

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press