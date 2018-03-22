Competing views on safe injection sites on display at meeting

She noted that a task force was put together to address problems. "Now we're thinking of adding an SIS (supervised injection site) to this?"

Malone said many business owner and patrons feel it will be straw that breaks camel's back for downtown Galt as many people already feel unsafe shopping there. Those who think supervised injection sites don't have a negative impact on the surrounding community should visit the one in Moss Park in Toronto, Malone advised.

Council will make a decision on whether to establish supervised injection sites — one in south Cambridge (Galt) and one in central Kitchener — on April 10. Prior to that another public input session will be held at Cambridge city hall on April 4.

If regional council chooses to move forward with the service, the models and exact locations would still need be determined. There's also an option for a third site, possibly a mobile version.

According to Karen Quigley Hobbs, the region's director of infectious disease, dental and sexual health, a survey of 146 people who inject drugs revealed that four in five users do it alone, while almost nine in ten users said they'd utilize a supervised injection site, citing access to clean injection equipment, ability to inject indoors and overdose prevention as the top reasons.

Almost two in five users (39 per cent) surveyed reported experiencing an accidental overdose themselves and almost half of respondents (48 per cent) had administered naloxone — an opioid antidote — to help someone else who was overdosing.

Of 3,600 people who responded to an online survey, about two-thirds support supervised injection sites.

Kitchener resident Jenny Kirby said three of her friends have died due to overdose in the past year.

"All of them could have been saved by safe injections sites," she believes.

"Even just one life saved should be enough to go forward with this proposal."

Kirby argued there's no evidence to support claims that supervised injection sites increase crime, drug dealing or litter. Anyone who'd place money and property value over human life — Kirby said she wouldn't dignify them with a response.

She agreed with people who said supervised injection sites were only a Band-Aid solution. But so are addiction treatment centres that are often ineffective and pose astronomical costs in comparison, Kirby said.

"It would be fantastic if governments invested more money into evidence-based facilities, but as it stands we don't have time to wait for them ... and they are providing money for safe injection sites."

Nick Fraser's stepson died of an overdose at the age of 19 after trying drugs for the first time.

He wasn't a drug user, Fraser said, adding that a supervised injection site wouldn't be a solution to the overdose epidemic that's facing society these days.

"But they are an aspect of the overall plan in dealing with the overdose crisis," he said.

"If it makes it any easier to relate, imagine your child or close friend has a problem with injectable drugs and could benefit from a service like this."

Fraser also urged council to think of the all the family members affected.

"Addicts, regardless of the events that led them where they are, they are still human beings," he said. "They are someone's everything."

It's estimated that there are 3,919 people who inject drugs in Waterloo Region. Last year there were 71 suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region, with fentanyl presumed responsible in 67 per cent of cases.

Paramedic services responded to 795 overdose-related calls in 2017 — a 304 per cent increase since 2015. Given the current trend, Patrick Brohman warned council: "Between now and meeting in three weeks, three more people will die."

Overdose deaths are in addition to other public health concerns related to drug injection.

Last year in Waterloo Region there were 135 new cases of hepatitis C and 11 new cases of HIV/AIDS.