Expert speaks out at human rights inquiry

One study by researchers Ian Grey and Richard Hastings indicated most negative behaviours were the result of "social and environmental issues and only a limited number the direct byproduct of a distinct mental disorder."

Griffiths said the system in Nova Scotia developed into "a kind of Catch-22," where people who had intellectual disabilities and mental illnesses bounce between the health system and the Department of Community Services.

In her testimony, she said officials occasionally would negotiate "trades" that had little to do with the well-being of a person with a disability who had been admitted to the Emerald Hall psychiatric war.

"They'd say this individual no longer needs Emerald Hall, but we have somebody who really does, so we'll take him out and you take someone in. But that flies in the face of trying to find the appropriate and matched place for the individual," she said.

At the time of the 2006 report, about half of the 19 patients at Emerald Hall were staying there against their own wishes.

During the hearing, testimony has stated there are currently about seven people who've been at the facility for years, despite being medically discharged.

According to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, about 82 people out of 270 in mental health facilities "no longer required hospital admission'' across Nova Scotia, and were awaiting placement in community-based care. Details on their diagnoses were not available.

In Tuesday's budget, the Liberal government announced that there is an additional $2.1 million to help create small options homes and group homes.

Joe Rudderham, executive director of the province's Disability Support Program, also noted that there's $16.2 million in additional funding to support the transitions, with about $10 million to cope with a fresh influx of people in the province's programs.

As of earlier this month, there were 504 people awaiting some form of support from the Department of Community Services, and 1,024 people awaiting a transfer to a different housing option or location.

Rudderham said the goal for 2018-19 is at least 10 new small options homes that will accommodate 40 people.

Dr. Brian Hennan, co-chair of the Community Homes Action Group, has argued in a recent letter to the province's finance minister that the pace of creating new community homes is "glacial," despite the province's original promise in 2013 to set up a system of community-based homes.

The group recommended to the finance minister that to keep up with the pace of demand, an investment "in at least 25 new small options homes each year for the next three years," was needed.

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press