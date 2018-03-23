Boeing not appealing case against Bombardier

MONTREAL — Aircraft giant Boeing will not appeal a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that allows its Canadian rival Bombardier to sell its newest commercial jets without heavy duties.

Boeing launched a trade case with the independent International Trade Commission last April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized development of Bombardier's C Series commercial jets and allowed the Montreal-based company to sell it at unfairly low prices.

But in a surprise decision in January, the ITC voted unanimously in favour of Bombardier, saying Chicago-based Boeing didn't suffer harm from prospective imports of C Series planes.

That decision eliminated nearly 300 per cent in duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce.