French police storm supermarket, kill hostage-taker; 3 dead

"He acted alone, there was no one else but him," Collomb said, speaking from Trebes.

During the standoff, Lakdim requested the release of Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving assailant of the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead, Collomb added.

The interior minister said Lakdim was a petty criminal and small-time drug dealer who had been under police surveillance, but it was not clear to authorities that he was a committed radical.

"It was more of a petty criminal who at a certain moment decided to act," he said.

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said the attacker was responding to the group's calls to target countries in the U.S.-led coalition carrying out airstrikes against IS militants in Syria and Iraq since 2014. France has been repeatedly targeted because of its participation in the airstrikes.

Counterterrorism investigators took over the probe into Friday's rampage. France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.

While France hasn't seen an attack in several months "the threat remains high," Macron said, describing ongoing risks from "several individuals who radicalized themselves."

The attack Friday occurred in a normally quiet part of France, where the main tourist attraction is the treasured old city of Carcassonne, its medieval walls and its summertime festivals.

The attack poses a new challenge to Macron's leadership as he faces nationwide strikes and criticism of his reforms, which include a tough new counterterrorism law that gives police extra powers to conduct searches and hold people under house arrest.

Macron rushed back from an EU summit in Brussels to the crisis centre in Paris that was overseeing the investigation into the attack.

Standing next to Macron in Brussels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her sympathy with those affected by the hostage-taking.

"When it comes to terrorist threats, we stand by France," she said.

