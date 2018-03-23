Filibuster continues over PM's India trip

OTTAWA — Bleary-eyed members of Parliament are maintaining a standoff in the House of Commons over Opposition demands that they be allowed to call Justin Trudeau's national security adviser to testify at a committee about the prime minister's disastrous trip to India.

After an all-night session of voting on more than 250 motions, the Conservatives are vowing to continue the filibuster today.

The non-stop voting was launched in retaliation for the Liberals voting down a Tory motion calling on Daniel Jean to testify at the national security committee about a briefing he gave journalists during Trudeau's India trip.

Jean suggested to reporters covering Trudeau's trouble-plagued trip last month that rogue factions in the Indian government had sabotaged the prime minister's visit.