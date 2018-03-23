Liberals pledge $11.6M more for local hospitals

Ahead of an election this spring, Ontario's Liberal government has announced its "largest single investment in hospitals" in more than a decade.
"Forgive me if I am addressing cynicism in politics," said Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile, following an $11.6-million funding announcement at St. Mary's General Hospital on Friday morning.
"If the NDP and the Conservatives truly cared about local health care, my question to them is, every time we do put this extra money on the table, why do they vote against it?"
Last year the Liberals announced $600 million in top-up funding for Ontario hospitals. This year they want to provide an additional $822 million.
Of that amount, $7.58 million is incrementally earmarked for St. Mary's with another $4.04 million slated for Grand River Hospital.
Though hospital officials say details about the announcement are still somewhat vague, Vernile said the new money is in addition to base budgets and that hospitals will help decide how it's used.
"This additional funding is going to benefit patients by providing access to 26,000 additional MRI operating hours, 14,000 more surgical and medical procedures and 3,000 additional cardiac procedures (across Ontario)," Vernile said.
"It's also going to increase the number of essential services in hospitals including cardiac care, critical care, chemotherapy and treatment for stroke, and it's going decrease wait time for hip, knee, cardiac, shoulder, cornea and spinal surgeries.
"It means that patients and their families are going to be able to get the care they need, where and when they need it."
But Kitchener-Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife said Friday's announcement won't fix hallway medicine, long waits or the struggles to get a bed when a patient needs it.
Fife said she voted against cuts in omnibus budget bills of the past, not against health care.
"Now the Wynne Liberals are scrambling to change the headlines before the coming election," Fife said. "But photo ops and campaign promises won't undo 20 years of damage."
During a recent stop outside Grand River Hospital, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath highlighted Freedom-of-Information requests that showed most wards were operating over capacity, from September to December of last year.
A heavier-than-usual influenza season is one reason, according to Malcolm Maxwell, the hospital's president and CEO. "The second is there's some need for additional long-term care and home care capacity," he said.
Maxwell admitted the hospital has challenges and will be using the incremental funding to make care improvements along with community health partners.
"There's no doubt there's been significant pressure on the hospital," said Don Shilton, St. Mary's president. "We've literally been running at 100 per cent capacity for the entire year."
The population is growing and aging, he noted.
"Patients are sicker, and they require more complex care than ever before, and our staff and physicians have worked extremely hard to meet their needs."
To illustrate the increasing demands, Shilton said the hospital's cardiac program — rated as one of the best in Canada — has seen the number of angioplasty procedures almost double in the past five years, from 921 to 1,831.
Shilton said the funding announced Friday will likely help the hospital maintain additional beds that were opened with surge funding earlier in the year. He also anticipates more base funding for the hospital's cardiac program in the upcoming budget.
Tory Leader Doug Ford says more than $4 billion worth of cheques being written this week as part of Premier Kathleen Wynne's "election spending tour" are going to bounce.
“The problem with the Wynne Liberals is that they will say, promise and do anything to stay in power."
At Friday's funding announcement, Vernile reminded an audience of hospital employees that the throne speech earlier in the week laid out plans of "caring and opportunity" that resist the urge to pull back at a time when many Ontarians are looking for support.
