Liberals pledge $11.6M more for local hospitals

Fife said she voted against cuts in omnibus budget bills of the past, not against health care.

"Now the Wynne Liberals are scrambling to change the headlines before the coming election," Fife said. "But photo ops and campaign promises won't undo 20 years of damage."

During a recent stop outside Grand River Hospital, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath highlighted Freedom-of-Information requests that showed most wards were operating over capacity, from September to December of last year.

A heavier-than-usual influenza season is one reason, according to Malcolm Maxwell, the hospital's president and CEO. "The second is there's some need for additional long-term care and home care capacity," he said.

Maxwell admitted the hospital has challenges and will be using the incremental funding to make care improvements along with community health partners.

"There's no doubt there's been significant pressure on the hospital," said Don Shilton, St. Mary's president. "We've literally been running at 100 per cent capacity for the entire year."

The population is growing and aging, he noted.

"Patients are sicker, and they require more complex care than ever before, and our staff and physicians have worked extremely hard to meet their needs."

To illustrate the increasing demands, Shilton said the hospital's cardiac program — rated as one of the best in Canada — has seen the number of angioplasty procedures almost double in the past five years, from 921 to 1,831.

Shilton said the funding announced Friday will likely help the hospital maintain additional beds that were opened with surge funding earlier in the year. He also anticipates more base funding for the hospital's cardiac program in the upcoming budget.

Tory Leader Doug Ford says more than $4 billion worth of cheques being written this week as part of Premier Kathleen Wynne's "election spending tour" are going to bounce.

“The problem with the Wynne Liberals is that they will say, promise and do anything to stay in power."

At Friday's funding announcement, Vernile reminded an audience of hospital employees that the throne speech earlier in the week laid out plans of "caring and opportunity" that resist the urge to pull back at a time when many Ontarians are looking for support.



