"It's so insane how something can happen so close to you."

Reese's mother, Shannon Dougall, said she thought her son's idea to make wristbands was a good way for him to cope with the tragedy while trying to make an impact.

"No kid should have to experience the loss of a friend," said Shannon. "It's difficult to figure out what you should say to your children. You let them know that you love them and that you're there for them, and that they're the biggest parts of our lives."

Fillis Paraskevopoulos, a longtime friend of Vas who grew up in the same neighbourhood, said the two surviving family members will need all the strength and support they can get from the community.

"All of this happening, we're lost for words. There wasn't a dry eye in there," said Paraskevopoulos.

"I was stunned, it brought me to tears. It's tragic and too close to home."

Meanwhile, Vas has set up a fund to honour the lives of his former spouse and two children and celebrate their "qualities of compassion, kindness and charity."

It was not immediately clear where the funds will go — something the father and daughter said they would determine.

